Justin Theroux Shares Rare and Intimate Photo of Jennifer Aniston on Couple's Second Anniversary

Even if you're world famous, there's nothing better than love—and that's just what these two have.

Justin Theroux took to Instagram today to ever so slyly pay homage to his superstar wife of two years, Jennifer Aniston, on the couple's second anniversary. The intimate image shows the 45-year-old at a profile while his 48-year-old lady love kisses him on the cheek. It's tender without being overly sappy. It's the image of a husband and wife showing each other affection.

The photo had a simple caption (because a picture is worth a thousand words), which consisted of a heart emoji and a peace sign emoji, likely a reference to their two years together.