Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Deny Allegations of Abuse and Infidelity

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are fighting back against claims their seven-month marriage crumbled over domestic violence and infidelity.

A recent Daily Mail report alleged the Real Housewives of New York star was prone to violent outbursts against Tom and cheated on him throughout their relationship. Days after the Countess announced their plans to divorce, reps for both Luann and Tom have vehemently denied the accusations.

"The Daily Mail story is completely false," a rep for D'Agostino told E! News. "Luann and Tom spoke on the phone about it this morning and they are both upset about it. A lawyer's letter to the Daily Mail has been sent."

The Bravolebrity's rep calls the notion that Luann cheated "rubbish and completely false."