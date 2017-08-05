This Bodybuilder Could Pass as Jennifer Lopez's Twin! Plus, More Celebs With Non-Famous Doppelgängers

Jennifer Lopez, is that you?

That's the question 28-year-old bodybuilder Janice Garay is often posed, whose Instagram is filled with selfies bearing a striking similarity to the one and only Jenny from the block.

Garay's bone structure alone resembles her could-be twin sister's fierce look, and it's taken to a whole 'nother level with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a slicked back ponytail or top knot. Looking just like the pop sensation definitely has its perks. More than 140,000 people have clicked the follow button on her Instagram page, and local news outlets in Janice's native Houston have taken notice.

"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston," she told KHOU. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."