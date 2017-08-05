This Bodybuilder Could Pass as Jennifer Lopez's Twin! Plus, More Celebs With Non-Famous Doppelgängers

Jennifer Lopez, is that you?
That's the question 28-year-old bodybuilder Janice Garay is often posed, whose Instagram is filled with selfies bearing a striking similarity to the one and only Jenny from the block.
Garay's bone structure alone resembles her could-be twin sister's fierce look, and it's taken to a whole 'nother level with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a slicked back ponytail or top knot. Looking just like the pop sensation definitely has its perks. More than 140,000 people have clicked the follow button on her Instagram page, and local news outlets in Janice's native Houston have taken notice.
"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston," she told KHOU. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."
Addressing the pandemonium surrounding the uncanny resemblance, Janice wrote on Instagram, "So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I'll take it!"
She's not the only one with Hollywood-level good looks. Check out Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande's non-famous look-alikes below!
Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses.
Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography
Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."
Article continues below
Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
Twitter/Getty Images
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"
Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
Article continues below
Instagram; Getty Images
When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
20th Television
The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.
Article continues below
Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!