EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé Roller Skates Her Way Into the Weekend With Jay-Z and Friends

  • By
  • &

by |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Perri

Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Addresses Rumors He and Joanna Gaines Are Divorcing

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Rocks Completely Sheer Jumpsuit for Night Out in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Sightings
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.