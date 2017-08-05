Farrah Abraham Rocks Completely Sheer Jumpsuit for Night Out in Las Vegas

Farrah Abraham just dared to bare.

The Teen Mom OG star left little to the imagination as she stepped out Friday evening for an appearance at Crazy Horse III's VIP Black Door Key Party in Las Vegas, wearing a nearly see-through jumpsuit and nude pumps.

Abraham walked the red carpet in the black lace number, which hugged every inch of her curves and exposed her backside. The 26-year-old went for a dramatic makeup look while also debuting a brand new 'do, one she referred to as "revenge hair" following her split from Simon Saran.

She teased the transformation on Instagram, going from her typically platinum blond waves to a bombshell red color.