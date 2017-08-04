Robert Pattinson Clarifies Alleged Bestiality Incident on Set of Good Time: ''I Feel Embarrassed''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, Beauty and the Beast

Clapback Queen Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Social Media Secrets

Kanye West, Home

Kanye West's Former Bachelor Pad in the Hollywood Hills Sells for $2.95 Million

Angelina Jolie, Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair Is Standing By Story About Angelina Jolie's Child Actor Auditions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robert Pattinson

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson never meant any harm. 

The actor sparked concern over an anecdote shared during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he claimed the director of Good Time urged Pattinson to perform a sex act on a dog while filming. He refused, and a prosthetic penis was created for the scene. 

Robert has since clarified his intention in sharing the story, which he says was meant to be comedic. "The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control," he tells E! News in a statement. "What didn't come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set."

He continued, "We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal."

Photos

Robert Pattinson's Best Roles

The English-born celeb went on to defend the cast and crew of the upcoming crime drama. "Everyone involved in Good Time are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I'm extremely proud of," Pattinson concluded. "I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression."

Animal rights organization PETA offered its support to Pattinson and said they were launching an investigation to verify the incident's legality. 

"PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog's Purposeor an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star,"  Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News. "Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored."

In the initial interview, Pattinson described a scene in which his character is "sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job."

To host Jimmy Kimmeland viewers' surprise, he continued, "It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a pussy!' And the dog's owner was like, 'Well, he's a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.' I was like, 'Just massage the inside of his thighs?!' I didn't agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket."

Good Time is in theaters Aug. 11. 

TAGS/ Robert Pattinson , Animals , Movies , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.