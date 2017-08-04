Twitter Is Going Crazy Over This Regina George Look-Alike

It's that time of year again when soon-to-be high school seniors are busy talking about their final round of class portraits, asking for advice on which take to choose...but no one has stirred more conversation than one teenager in particular.

Everyone, meet April.

April took to Twitter to innocently share two of her senior portraits on Thursday, resulting in a very unexpected turn of events. They immediately went viral, thanks to the internet's massive obsession with Mean Girls.

You guessed it: Everyone thinks she looks like Regina George!