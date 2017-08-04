Kris Jenner's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Make Your Look Last All Day

What do Christina Aguilera, Lala Anthony, Erika Jayne and the Kardashians all have in common?

Besides being pop culture sensations and makeup lovers, these divas go to the same makeup artist: Etienne Ortega. The Hollywood beauty pro, who can do both makeup and hair, is known for creating bold looks, making the eyes pop and adding a glow that keeps his clients camera-ready.

He credits his standout looks to his belief that makeup has no rules: "Makeup is supposed to be fun and creative," he told E! News. "It's an expression of yourself."