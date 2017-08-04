EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner's Prom Date Albert Gushes Over the "Sweet and Genuine" Star, But Did He Get a Goodnight Kiss?!

Kylie Jenner's prom date is spilling all the details on their date night.

On Sunday night's premiere of Life of Kylie, fans will see Kylie surprise fan Albert Ochoa at his high school prom. So what did Albert think when Kylie walked in the room?

"I was speechless," Albert, who now models for PromGuy.com, told E! News exclusively earlier today. "I was shocked. It was unbelievable."

Albert says he and Kylie "had a fun time" at the dance despite the fan frenzy that broke out among his classmates. "Everyone just swarmed. It was crazy," he dished.

As for hanging with Kylie, Albert said, "She's a really sweet and genuine person. When you see her on shows and stuff you really don't get to see that like face to face. And I really thought she was sweet and genuine."

So did Albert go in for a little kiss at the end of their night? "I actually did not try it," he smiled shyly. "I was a complete gentleman." Too cute!

Albert Ochoa, Kylie Jenner Prom Date

PromGuy.com

Meanwhile, Life of Kylie producer Will Ontiveros is giving us the inside scoop on how they set up the surprise after seeing a poster saying Albert needed a prom date. "Kylie found this poster online and was like, ‘I've never been to prom. I want to take him to prom. He deserves it,'" Will, formly of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, explained. "And so we kind of orchestrated this big thing and shocked him with the best prom date ever." 

Will also teased what fans will see this season on Life of Kylie. "We're going to see a different side of Kylie and who this super star is…that she's genuine and that she wants to give back," he said. "And that's the big message of the show is that she's gonna give back to everybody."

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9e|6p only on E!

