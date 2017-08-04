Kylie Jenner's Prom Date Albert Gushes Over the "Sweet and Genuine" Star, But Did He Get a Goodnight Kiss?!

Kylie Jenner's prom date is spilling all the details on their date night.

On Sunday night's premiere of Life of Kylie, fans will see Kylie surprise fan Albert Ochoa at his high school prom. So what did Albert think when Kylie walked in the room?

"I was speechless," Albert, who now models for PromGuy.com, told E! News exclusively earlier today. "I was shocked. It was unbelievable."

Albert says he and Kylie "had a fun time" at the dance despite the fan frenzy that broke out among his classmates. "Everyone just swarmed. It was crazy," he dished.