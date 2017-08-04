Shahs of Sunset's Trip to Israel Might Not Make It Past the Airport

Bravo
When the cast of Shahs of Sunset finally embark on their trip to Israel, they won't exactly be welcomed by the country with open arms.
In this sneak peek at Sunday's new episode of the Bravo reality hit, exclusive to E! News, almost all of the cast finds themselves in some uncomfortable trouble once they land on at Ben Gurion Airport. And if things don't turn around quickly for them, they may not even make it outside.
"We're being detained at the airport and the mood is a little somber here," Reza Farahan tells the camera. "It's very Argo-esque." The Bravolebrity finds himself held along with his co-stars Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed and Shervin Roohparvar, along with their friend Destiney Rose. And Mike's got some issues with his detainment.
"How the f--k is the only real Jew in this group getting detained?" he wonders in a confessional.
As Reza explains, the situation is not to be taken lightly. "Being detained anywhere is not fun. Especially in Israel. You can get jailed or sent back to the country you came from," he says. "There's really only one good outcome, and that's if they let me in."
To see how Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Asa Soltan Rahmati react to their buddies being held back while they're permitted entry to the country, be sure to check out the clip above.
Elsewhere in the episode, Reza and Adam have an emotional experience exploring both the surrogacy and adoption routes, while GG's relationship is laid on the line when she introduces her boyfriend to her parents. Meanwhile, MJ is adamant about being a mom soon, but her friends wonder whether she's ready.
Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
