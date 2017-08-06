Malika Haqq's Twin Sister Khadija Confronts Ronnie Margo-Ortiz About Their Relationship: "I'm Not Someone That Gives Up"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Gives Us Another Long-Awaited Reunion Then Overshadows it with Death and Fire

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce That They Are ''Legally Separating'' After 8 Years of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are #RelationshipGoals at Their First Wedding Together As a Couple

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Malika Haqq's twins sister Khadija Haqq just wants the best for her.

On tonight's Famously Single, Khadija wants all the details on Malika's relationship with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. "What is going on?" Khadija asks Malika.

Instead of saying she's in love, Malike explains, "I'm in like. I'm in a comfort zone that I haven't been in with a man in a very, very long time."

Later, Khadija confronts Ronnie about his intentions. "I'm not saying that I want you to just sign right now on the dotted line that you're willing to commit to her," she tells him.

Photos

Famously Single Dating Profiles: Season 2

"I've been committing to her," Ronnie responds.

"I am just tired of watching her be so emotionally invested and she's left by herself," Khadija added.

Ronnie explained, "I'm not someone that gives up on something that's great and this is great."

Watch the recap to see Ronnie and Khadija's talk. Plus, Karina Smirnoff opens up to Chad Johnson about her failed public relationships, Tiffany "New York" Pollard comes clean about how she sabotages her own relationships and Calum Best reconnects with an old flame.

TAGS/ Shows , Famously Single , E! Shows , Malika Haqq , Khadijah Haqq McCray , Top Stories , Couples
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.