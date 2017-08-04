Lili Reinhart Sends Boyfriend Cole Sprouse the Sweetest 25th Birthday Message

Cole Sprouse couldn't properly celebrate his birthday without a message from the one and only Lili Reinhart!

The Riverdale actress took to Instagram Friday with a sweet note dedicated to her co-star, who E! News confirmed just weeks ago are dating.

"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," she wrote alongside an artistic photograph of Sprouse looking out over a city skyline. "Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."

Not a bad way to turn 25, huh?