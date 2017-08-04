Casey Affleck Responds to Summer Phoenix's Divorce Filing

Casey Affleck has responded to Summer Phoenix's divorce filing.
E! News obtained the court documents in which Casey also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and sought joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.
However, regarding spousal support, Affleck did ask to "terminate the court's ability to award support to petitioner," which Summer had originally requested.
Meanwhile, the actress and youngest sibling of the famous Phoenix dynasty filed for divorce from the Manchester by the Sea star on Monday after separating in March 2016.
The former couple originally met in 1995 after Summer's brother, Joaquin Phoenix, introduced them. They began dating shortly thereafter and got engaged in 2003. They ended up tying the knot in 2006.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Ten years later, they announced their separation in March 2016.
"Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated," Affleck's rep confirmed to E! News at the time. "They remain very close friends."
Still, despite their split, Casey thanked her during his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor at the 2017 Golden Globes.
"Lastly, I'll just say that despite how I might think I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids who give me permission to do this, because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all of the noise that sometimes surrounds people who live publicly, to let me travel for months at a time. So I love you. Thank you very much," he said at the time, adding, "And to their mom who gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had, thank you very much, I love you."