See Kylie Jenner Cause a Major Frenzy After Crashing a Fan's Prom on Life of Kylie: "I Don't Believe This!"

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to cause a fan frenzy!

On tonight's premiere of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old E! star brought fans behind the scenes of her glamorous life while also reminding us she's just a normal teenager.

"In order to stay relevant for the public, I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat just keeping people entertained. And then there is who I really am around my friends," she explained.

Kylie proved she really is just like us by getting ready to go to her first prom with a fan named Albert. As for why Ky never went to prom, she explained, "I was home schooled. It was really sad actually. I had to un-follow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them but I just couldn't see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, 'Can't see it.' It really just made me sad."