Florida Georgia Line Singer Tyler Hubbard Is Expecting a Baby Girl—Not a Baby Boy

Blue isn't their color after all!

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley Hubbard announced in June they are expecting their first child together, whom they thought was going to be a boy.

Well, the country music star took to Instagram on Friday, revealing they are actually having a baby girl.

"Gods got jokes......After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe... so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then," he wrote. "Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl"