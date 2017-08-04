Grey's Anatomy Adds Timeless' Abigail Spencer in Key Recast

As viewers learned, Megan was romantically involved with Owen's best friend Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) as the three served together. After learning he cheated on her, she took off in a helicopter that later went messing. She was never seen or heard from again. When Riggs arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial in season 12, he and Owen were at each other's throats over the latter blaming the former for his sister's death. That chill between them has since thawed, but Megan's rescue will certainly raise emotions this fall.

Not only that, but she's poised to find herself in quite an awkward love triangle considering Nathan and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) burgeoning relationship. Mer may have encouraged Riggs to go to Megan in the season 13 finale, but we've got a feeling her feeling won't go away that easily.