Karate Kid TV Series, Cobra Kai, Reuniting Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

There's a rumble going down in the dojo once again. Karate Kid's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reuniting for a new TV series, Cobra Kai, a half-hour serialized show coming to YouTube Red in 2018. YouTube announced the "true continuation" of the Karate Kid saga at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are re-imagining the classic rivalry.

"The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. The Karate Kid became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today," Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the talented writing team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg to add a fresh, new comedic twist on one of Hollywood's most storied rivalries."