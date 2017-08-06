How to Dress Like Kylie Jenner, No Matter the Occasion

  By
  • &

by Briana Trusty |

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Splash News

A day in the life of Kylie Jenner is not for the faint of heart, neither are her wardrobe choices.

While big sister Kendall has an undeniably strong fashion game (she's a supermodel, after all), Kylie is a style star in her own right (and her own way).

From turning heads on some of the biggest red carpets to slaying the street style game, the youngest Jenner definitely isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Kylie has tried some of the edgiest, most out-there looks, but love them or hate them you can't deny that the reality star wields some influence when it comes to the style selection of her fans (just ask one of her 96 million followers on Instagram).

So while we all can't be so bold as to try some of Kylie's craziest looks, there are definitely some style lessons to be learned from the 19-year-old. And they are as follows.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Street Style

In her new series, Life of Kylie, fans will get a closer look into Kylie's private life, but if you want a peek into her closet (and the opportunity to cop a few of her signature, everyday looks), keep scrolling.

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Red Carpet Regular

It's no secret the reality star is a huge fan of the naked dress, but her Versace Met Gala get-up proves with a few embellishments (beading, fringe, etc.) the trend can be extra glam for high-fashion events. If you're searching for a look that's both sexy and stylish, look no further. (Added style points if you take a page out of Kylie's beauty book and style the look with a sharp bob).

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Badgley Mischka

Draped Sequined Tulle Dress, Was: $395, Now: $198

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Carvela

Large Rectangular Box Clutch in Gold, Was: $130, Now: $87

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Steve Madden

Stecy Stiletto, $80

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Day-to-Day Slay

Leave it to King Kylie to make a day of running errands or even lounging around the house look this good. This monochrome number is the perfect combination of comfy and cool (we mean, look at those fuzzy slides). Kylie's crop top can even be swapped out for a longer black tee to make it cooler temperature-friendly as well.

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

New Balance

Crop Bra Top, $65

ESC: Kylie Jenner-Inspired Outfits

Nike

Sportswear Swosh Women's Woven Pants, $55 

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Ugg

Women's Royale Sandals, $100

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Michael Kors

Women's Blake Watch Quartz Mineral Crystal, Was: $225, Now: $137

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Travel Time

While Kylie undoubtedly always travels in style, her go-to travel style is actually pretty laid-back. We love how she pairs the leather jacket with a simple, ribbed, midi dress to give the look a bit of edge. The jacket also ensures that the 19-year-old will have an additional layer in case she gets chilly. Kylie completes the look with a comfy pair of sneakers because even she understands that there is a time and place for sky-high footwear...and an airplane is just not it.

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Enza Costa

Rib Tank Midi Dress, $145 

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Zara

Leather Effect Jacket, $70

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Reebok

Instapump Fury Sublim, $165 

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Illesteva

Vinyl Sunglasses, $220 

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Topman

Brushed Twill Duffel Bag, $95

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Date Night Done Right

If we had to name Kylie's date-night style, we would say it's go big or go home. An eye-catching tube top and mini skirt combo (like this one) is a show-stopper and the sassy cutouts are just the icing on the cake.

Bonus style tip: Throw on a bomber jacket like Kylie to achieve instant cool-girl status.

ESC: Kylie Jenner-Inspired Outfits

Forever 21

Hook-Eye Cropped Tube Top, $13

ESC: Kylie Jenner-Inspired Outfits

Forever 21

Hook-Eye Bodycon Skirt, $16

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Boohoo

Khloe MA1 Bomber Jacket, $26 

ESC: Kylie Daily Style

Topshop

HUBBA Pointed Sock Boot, $100

Which look will you try? 

We know, it's a toughy.

