How to Dress Like Kylie Jenner, No Matter the Occasion

A day in the life of Kylie Jenner is not for the faint of heart, neither are her wardrobe choices.
While big sister Kendall has an undeniably strong fashion game (she's a supermodel, after all), Kylie is a style star in her own right (and her own way).
From turning heads on some of the biggest red carpets to slaying the street style game, the youngest Jenner definitely isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Kylie has tried some of the edgiest, most out-there looks, but love them or hate them you can't deny that the reality star wields some influence when it comes to the style selection of her fans (just ask one of her 96 million followers on Instagram).
So while we all can't be so bold as to try some of Kylie's craziest looks, there are definitely some style lessons to be learned from the 19-year-old. And they are as follows.
In her new series, Life of Kylie, fans will get a closer look into Kylie's private life, but if you want a peek into her closet (and the opportunity to cop a few of her signature, everyday looks), keep scrolling.
It's no secret the reality star is a huge fan of the naked dress, but her Versace Met Gala get-up proves with a few embellishments (beading, fringe, etc.) the trend can be extra glam for high-fashion events. If you're searching for a look that's both sexy and stylish, look no further. (Added style points if you take a page out of Kylie's beauty book and style the look with a sharp bob).
Draped Sequined Tulle Dress, Was: $395, Now: $198
Large Rectangular Box Clutch in Gold, Was: $130, Now: $87
Stecy Stiletto, $80
Leave it to King Kylie to make a day of running errands or even lounging around the house look this good. This monochrome number is the perfect combination of comfy and cool (we mean, look at those fuzzy slides). Kylie's crop top can even be swapped out for a longer black tee to make it cooler temperature-friendly as well.
Crop Bra Top, $65
Women's Royale Sandals, $100
Women's Blake Watch Quartz Mineral Crystal, Was: $225, Now: $137
While Kylie undoubtedly always travels in style, her go-to travel style is actually pretty laid-back. We love how she pairs the leather jacket with a simple, ribbed, midi dress to give the look a bit of edge. The jacket also ensures that the 19-year-old will have an additional layer in case she gets chilly. Kylie completes the look with a comfy pair of sneakers because even she understands that there is a time and place for sky-high footwear...and an airplane is just not it.
Rib Tank Midi Dress, $145
Instapump Fury Sublim, $165
Vinyl Sunglasses, $220
If we had to name Kylie's date-night style, we would say it's go big or go home. An eye-catching tube top and mini skirt combo (like this one) is a show-stopper and the sassy cutouts are just the icing on the cake.
Bonus style tip: Throw on a bomber jacket like Kylie to achieve instant cool-girl status.
HUBBA Pointed Sock Boot, $100
Which look will you try?
We know, it's a toughy.