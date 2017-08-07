Jaleel White Breaks Down Over Death of Family Matters Co-Star in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Jaleel White may be best known for playing hilariously nerd Steve Urkel on the '90s sitcom Family Matters, but there's nothing funny about the shocking revelation he receives from Tyler Henry on Wednesday night's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry episode.

"I'm looking at what looks like E and then L-L-E is the only way to describe it," Tyler shared.

"You got to be messing with me, dog. Come on, man. You've got to be Googling this stuff before you come in here." Jaleel said dumbfounded.

"Who is that?" Tyler questioned. But Jaleel wasn't biting just yet. "September birthday, sudden passing, E-L-L-E…No Google?"

Luckily, Tyler's pop culture knowledge isn't very vast. "This is embarrassing, I don't even recognize you," Tyler tells him.