Michelle Obama Wishes Barack Obama the Most Thoughtful Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

The former POTUS turned 56-years-old today and in celebration, Michelle Obama shared some sweet messages in his honor.

First, she took to Instagram to post a couple throwback photos from his 43rd birthday, which featured their daughters—Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16—when they were little girls.

"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago," Michelle wrote, making us all awe in unison. "Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much!"