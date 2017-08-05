Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Floral Dress Is Half the Price

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Say hello to your new favorite floral frock.
A barely pregnant-looking Jessica Alba wore a gorgeous Tanya Taylor dress (with a tan Elizabeth and James bag and chunky-heeled navy sandals) this past week. And we just found out it's on sale!
A piece like that with silky, fluttering ruffles and a cold-shoulder, tea-length silhouette paints a pretty summer picture—one you should totally get behind. (And now you can because it's basically half the price.)
Do you need any more signs?
And when this dress sells out (because it will—just look at it!), the below, discounted options are waiting for you.
Peony Blush Tie Sleeve Dress, Was: $95, Now: $50
Floral Pattern Dress, Was: $80, Now: $40
V-Neck Dress, Was: $50, Now: $20
Dexter Dress, Was: $248, Now: $132
Pleated Printed Crepe Mini Dress, Was: $190, Now: $76
Silk Wrap Maxi Dress in Field Bouquet, Was: $168, Now: $100
Nathalia Floral Print Maxi Dress, Was: $595, Now: $238
Draped Floral-Print Cady Dress, Was: $1,393, Now: $599
Faith Midi Dress, Was: $176, Now: $106
Pick your fav.
Now twirl!