Bug Juice Revival Coming to Disney Channel–Who's Ready to go Back to Camp Waziyatah?

It's time to return to Camp Waziyatah. Disney Channel is bringing back Bug Juice roughly 20 years after the original docu-series. The new version will capture the adventures of a group of kids, 10-12 years old, as they head to summer camp.

Bug Juice, which is named after the juice drinks often served at summer camps, was Disney Channel's foray into scripted TV. The first season took place at Camp Waziyatah, with the second season filmed at Camp Highlander in Horse Shoe, North Carolina. The third season of the original series took place at Brush Ranch Camp in Tererro, New Mexico.