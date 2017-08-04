UnREAL Star Josh Kelly Reveals Dramatic 70-Lb. Weight Loss

Josh Kelly is feeling quite a bit lighter these days.

The actor dropped a significant amount of weight for the third season of the critically acclaimed Lifetime series UnReal in order to showcase the internal battle his character is facing on the show.

In case you missed it, Kelly plays Everlasting cameraman Jeremy Caner who is now grappling with the fact that he helped orchestrate a car crash, which seemingly killed a producer and an undercover journalist during the season two finale of the show.