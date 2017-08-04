Today Anchors Reveal What Employers Asked Them to Change About Their Appearance

The comments launched a conversation between Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, all journalists who have racked up years—if not decades—in front of the camera. Turns out—they weren't immune to bosses' physical demands.

As Kotb recalled, when she first started at NBC, bosses told her, "That hair—no good. Those blazers—not great." She said her superiors even went through her wardrobe and picked out what they didn't like.

The story was familiar to Jones, who said she was once asked to cut her hair like Halle Berry and change the spelling of her name. Kotb echoed her colleague. "They added an 'e' on the end [of my last name] thinking that somehow buying a vowel would make my name easier to pronounce," Kotb remembered. "I don't think so."