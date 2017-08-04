Luann de Lesseps Removes Her Wedding Ring After Her Divorce Announcement

The ring is off!

Less than 24 hours after Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps announced she is divorcing Tom D'Agostino after seven months of marriage, the Bravo reality star surfaced in Sag Harbor, New York, Friday. Wearing sandals, a sundress and sunglasses, the 52-year-old divorcée dropped her car off at a local auto body shop before she jet out of town this weekend.

De Lesseps announced her divorce "with great sadness," in a tweet. "We care for each other very much," she wrote to her followers. "[I] hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" D'Agostino, meanwhile, has not been photographed since de Lesseps announced their breakup.

Even before de Lesseps and D'Agostino tied the knot on New Year's Eve, there were signs of trouble. After a recent string of bad press following a public argument, a source told E! News, "She just broke down and got tired of trying and hearing these stories about his infidelity." So, she's rounding up her kids to regroup. "She's a mess," the source said. "She's going to Europe."