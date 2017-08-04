Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Canceling Purpose Tour

The Business of Being Dorinda Medley: How the Real Housewives of New York City Favorite Is Cashing in on Her Quick Wit
Justin Bieber is back out there.
After suddenly canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour and retreating from the spotlight, the star has popped back up in front of the cameras. The 23-year-old star arrived to the Hanes x Karla party in West Hollywood Thursday night in honor of the new Hanes collaboration. Bieber had a particular connection to the event considering he also models in the new ads.
The Grammy winner kept his look cool and low-key in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans, pink sneakers, a backwards cap and a backpack.
BACKGRID
While he's been spotted out and about since the cancellation (sporting a pair of tour shorts, no less), this marks his first public appearance since calling off his final shows. However, since a source told E! News the singer was feeling "burnt out" from his constant touring, we don't expect to see him penciling in many other events in the near future.
Bieber elaborated further on the need for some private time when he issued a lengthy personal message to his fans on social media. "I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling," he wrote in part.
Picture Perfect / Splash News
As he continued, "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."
While the star does what he needs to do, he has the support of some fellow famous faces, like John Mayer. "When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," John tweeted to his followers. "We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."
Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun also had his client's back. "A man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that," he wrote on Instagram. "Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins."