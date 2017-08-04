Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Canceling Purpose Tour

While he's been spotted out and about since the cancellation (sporting a pair of tour shorts, no less), this marks his first public appearance since calling off his final shows. However, since a source told E! News the singer was feeling "burnt out" from his constant touring, we don't expect to see him penciling in many other events in the near future.

Bieber elaborated further on the need for some private time when he issued a lengthy personal message to his fans on social media. "I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling," he wrote in part.