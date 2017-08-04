Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Just How Secretive the Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Become

Don't bother asking Elizabeth Olsen for Avengers: Infinity War spoilers.

True, the actress is contractually bound to keep plot details secret. But as she explained to Stephen Colbert on CBS' The Late Show Thursday, she's being kept in the dark about what's going with the other characters in the movie (in theaters May 4, 2018). So Olsen, who was on the late-night show to promote her new movie Wind River, ended up disappointing the TV host.

"The Avengers are taking over the show tonight because you're here, Scarlet Witch. Falcon, Anthony Mackie is here. Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, was in that clip right there," Colbert said. "Is there chance I am in the Avengers and I don't know it? Am I an illusion being cast by Loki?"

"Have you signed any top-secret papers recently?" Olsen asked.

"Do you have to do that? Do you have to sign top-secret papers to be in the Marvel MCU?" Colbert asked, to which Olsen replied, "I think so. I think I signed a lot of things before I joined."