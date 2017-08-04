Robert Pattinson Refuses to Perform a Sex Act on a Dog While Shooting Good Time

Robert Pattinson is an animal lover—in the traditional sense only.

The 31-year-old actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to promote his buzzy crime drama Good Time (in theaters Aug. 11). After Jimmy Kimmel showed a picture of the actor lying in a dog's cage—something directors Ben Safdie and Josh Safdie had asked him to do during production—Pattinson suddenly had a story to tell. "Oh, God! I don't even know if I can say this," he admitted. "There are a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of legality."

"Like, it's not even on the line," Robert said. "It's way beyond the line."

After the commercial break, he agreed to share the NSFW tale. "There's a big dog. There was actually, sadly, another dog which was cast, who is this big dog's son, but it died just before. Mustafa, who is the father and this huge, huge dog, was initially in this scene...My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals," he said. "There's this one scene we shot— there's a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job."

That certainly wasn't what Jimmy had hoped to hear from his guest. "That was what you, the actor Robert Pattinson, were doing?" the host asked. "Or that's what the character was doing?"

"It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a pussy!' And the dog's owner was like, 'Well, he's a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.' I was like, 'Just massage the inside of his thighs?!'" Robert recalled. "I didn't agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket."

"You made a fake dog penis?" Jimmy asked. "Wow, Hollywood is a great place. It really is."

"But, it was fun," Robert said with a laugh. "It will be on the DVD extras."

Good Time competed for the Palme d'Or in the main competition section at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. In his review, Variety's Guy Lodge said that Robert "hits a career high" in the film.

