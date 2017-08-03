Did Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Face "Harassment" and "Bullying" Inside the House?

The Big Brother house isn't exactly filled with peace and harmony tonight.

On Thursday's all-new episode, viewers were quickly reminded that it was Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson vs. the rest of the house.

As Paul Abrahamian continued his reign as Head of Household, his alliance quickly turned up the heat on the two nominees.

It all started in the kitchen when Jessica and Raven Walton found themselves in a verbal smack down. While Jessica decided it would be best to go outside with Cody and escape the drama, the rest of the house had other plans.

"Let's go! Let's go! Josh, go out there with the pots and pans please and let's keep this party going," Paul shared with his alliance. "Alex, we've got more questions for Jess and Cody."