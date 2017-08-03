Miranda Kerr's Surprising Solution to Pimples

Being a model requires near-perfect skin.

Sure, almost every shoot or runway includes talented beauty professionals, but makeup has its limitations. A radiant complexion is the foundation of any standout beauty look. Therefore, it's not surprising that Miranda Kerr has a solution to breaking out. The newlywed and owner of Kora Organics revealed that oil is the cure.

"If I'm having a breakout, I like to balance the pH of my skin with my Noni Glow Oil," she told Teen Vogue. "I find that that really helps, even with treating it overnight. I put it on after cleansing, misting, exfoliating, and moisturizing — I'll use my Exfoliating Cream every second night, too."