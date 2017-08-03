Best Rain Jackets and Gear for Summer Storms

Branded: Summer Rain Wear

You know what makes summer kind of exciting? The seasonably warm weather.

But things can't be perfect one-hundred percent of the time, so along with the sun rays comes the occasional summer storm. This is mostly manageable, unless, of course, you're caught completely off guard without the proper gear. Remember, it's warm out, so your typical winter rainwear will not do. Think lighter-than-usual fabrics and pared down versions of the typical knee-high rain boot.

Promise: These summer rain picks are so stylish you might even wind up wearing them when it's not pouring.

Go on, take a look! 

Topshop Coat

BUY IT: Topshop Transparent Raincoat Mac, $75

 

Barney's New York Sneakers

BUY IT: Barney's New York Cap-Toe Low-Top Rain Sneakers, $80

 

Sorel Bootie

BUY IT: Sorel Women's Out ‘N About Rain Boot, Was: $115, Now: $60

 

Umbrella

BUY IT: Kate Spade Rain Check Umbrella, $38

 

Marianna Senchina Coat

BUY IT: Marianna Senchina Flower Drawstring Rain Coat, $610

 

Roma

BUY IT: Roma Emma Short Glossy Rain Boot, $69

 

Petit Bateau Coat

BUY IT: Petit Bateau Shell Hooded Coat, Was: $195, Now: $117

 

Sole Society Bootie

BUY IT: Sole Society Kate Rain Boot, $55

 

Rain Dress

BUY IT: Ellery Ruched Rain Jacket Dress, $2,225

 

Havaianas Booties

BUY IT: Havaianas Galochas Low Matte Waterproof Rain Boot, $65

 

Umbrella

BUY IT: H&M Umbrella, $13

 

Jack Rogers Bootie

BUY IT: Jack Rogers Chloe Rain Boot, $119

 

Adidas Originals Jacket

BUY IT: Adidas Originals Info Poster Rain Jacket, $150

 

Ilse Jacobsen Boot

BUY IT: Ilse Jacobsen Hornbaek Rub Boot, $170

 

Jog Dog Sneaker Boot

BUY IT: Jog Dog Waterproof Quilted Black & Gold Sneaker Boot, $370

 

Vetements Coat

BUY IT: Vetements Printed Raincoat, $560

 

Umbrella

BUY IT: Shedrain WindPro Auto Open & Close Umbrella, $28

 

DÄV Bootie

BUY IT: DÄV Prague Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot, $69

 

Hunter Booties

BUY IT: Hunter Women's Original Refined Chelsea Gloss Boots, Was: $145, Now: $88

P.E Nation Jacket

BUY IT: P.E Nation Match Point Metallic-Trimmed Shell Hooded Jacket, Was: $160, Now: $96

Ugg Boots

BUY IT: Ugg Sienna Rain Boot, $65

We know, you want it all. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

