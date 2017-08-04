Best Dressed of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Halle Berry & More!

J. Webber / Splash News
This week was all about comfort for your favorite stars.
Kendall Jenner stepped out in this short and sweet yet edgy red, white and blue romper and small, retro sunnies—a look just about ideal for an It girl on the run. If you're interested in giving a similar outfit a try, dressing it down with sneakers (like Kenny) is cute, but try a pair of heels on for size if it's a nighttime affair (something like Halle Berry's gold sandals would be perfect).
Also spotted this week: Priyanka Chopra, Shanina Shaik and Charlotte McKinney all wearing slip dresses. Clearly, celebs aren't done with the oh-so-'90s silhouette and frankly neither are we.
With that said, keep scrolling for all the best looks of the week!
You're going to love what Jenna Dewan Tatum's done to her dress.
Gotham/GC Images
Good news! Olivia Culpo's stunning, red Magda Butrym number is on sale (from $2,055 to $1,439, but still). The real takeaway here (since the dress is probably a little outside your price range—those Le Silla boots, too) is when all else fails, go monochrome. You can practically never go wrong when you dress all one color.
James Devaney/GC Images
In an Acler dress, gold Sophia Webster heels and Native Gem jewelry, Halle's looking perfectly chic while doing press for her new movie Kidnap.
Gotham/GC Images
In a Canadian tuxedo (denim-on-denim), grey crop top, white sunnies and sneakers, Madison's looking extra cool.
J. Webber / Splash News
Kenny's red, white and blue striped romper is extra edgy and a lot of fun.
Splash News
Wearing Elie Saab resort '18 and Christian Louboutin strappy sandals, Jessica's looking red hot in the streets of NYC.
INSTARimages.com
Bet you'd never have guessed Blake's jeans were from Old Navy (and only $40). But her pairing them with a $315 Frame blouse, $2,750 Fendi backpack and $455 pearl-encrusted Stuart Weitzman sandals is expected of a style star of her stature.
LA Photo Lab / Splash News
The model's burgundy Faithfull slip dress with a frayed hem is an ideal slip-on-a-go weekend outfit, criss-cross slides included.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Jenna added a black bow-tie brooch to this (available for pre-order) lace Lela Rose dress then threw Jimmy Choo sandals into the mix to complete the ensemble. It's an ultra-feminine look!
BACKGRID
Charlotte's polka dot slip dress and Kenneth Cole sneaker combo is adorable—a look that screams fun in the sun.
H&H JDHIMAGEZ.COM / Splash News
Clearly, we're not done with slip dresses as, again, confirmed by Priyanka. The actress' plaid look is even a perfect transitional piece for fall.
