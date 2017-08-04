Best Dressed of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Halle Berry & More!

This week was all about comfort for your favorite stars.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in this short and sweet yet edgy red, white and blue romper and small, retro sunnies—a look just about ideal for an It girl on the run. If you're interested in giving a similar outfit a try, dressing it down with sneakers (like Kenny) is cute, but try a pair of heels on for size if it's a nighttime affair (something like Halle Berry's gold sandals would be perfect).

Also spotted this week: Priyanka Chopra, Shanina Shaik and Charlotte McKinney all wearing slip dresses. Clearly, celebs aren't done with the oh-so-'90s silhouette and frankly neither are we.

With that said, keep scrolling for all the best looks of the week!