Kate Hudson and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa May Be Headed Towards Engagement

Things appear to be heating up between Kate Hudson and new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but is marriage in the cards?
The two first sparked romance rumors earlier this year and made their red carpet debut as a couple in May, at the Hollywood premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's film Snatched.
"They are moving quickly as Kate always does," a source told E! News exclusively. "They aren't engaged, but it could definitely happen. I don't know if she would get married again, but she would get engaged. She loves being in a committed relationship and having a partner. They are a very good match."
Kate and Danny, a musician, have not commented about marriage prospects.
Barry King/Getty Images
Kate has been married once and engaged twice before. She shares 13-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and 6-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The two were engaged for four years and split in 2014.
"She's crazy about Danny and moving very quickly. They are basically living together at her house," the source told E! News. "They have spent the whole summer together traveling and having fun. He is a very nice guy and super laid back."
"He fits in well with her family, which is very important to Kate," the source added. "He's got a great sense of humor and is spontaneous like she is. They all feel like they have known him forever and her boys adore him. They are always going on adventures and coming up with new fun things to do."
Goldie had told E! News' Jason Kennedy at the Snatched premiere that Danny "is a wonderful person."
She and partner Kurt Russell, who raised Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson, are unmarried and have been together for more than 30 years.
In an interview with Self magazine in 2014, Kate discussed their relationship.
"If I look at my parents, who've been together thirty-something years, I'd say no matter what they've been through, they share similar values and really like each other," she says. "It sounds easy, but it's not."