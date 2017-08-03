Beyoncé and Jay Z Update: See Pics of Their Sushi Date Night & Go Inside Their $135 Million Mansion!

We've already got the Prince of Bel Air, but here comes the King and Queen!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted on Wednesday evening enjoying a date night at Sushi Park restaurant in Hollywood, and they had plenty to celebrate.

The couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir just a few weeks ago, and now the family of five will be settling into their newly purchased mansion in Bel Air.

The estate is 30,000 square feet and made up of six structures, with more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space. Plus, it comes complete with four swimming pools and 11 bathrooms.