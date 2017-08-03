Let Hilary Duff's Swimsuit Style Inspire Your Endless Summer

Hot Bodies Week, Bikini, Hilary Duff

Life's a beach, and Hilary Duff's just playing in the sand. 

The Younger star brings new definition to a work hard, play hard mentality with what feels like almost monthly getaways to tropical locations like Maui, Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica. This summer alone, Duff's been spotted paddle boarding like a pro in Hawaii, lounging by the lake in Canada and romancing Ely Sandvik on a Malibu beach. 

Needless to say, Hilary takes advantage of those days off like it's her full-time job. And why shouldn't she? As this hot mama recently told E! News, "I've been working for four months straight." That meant less quality time with son Luca Comrie, and with summer vacation now coming to a close, it's no wonder this pair fit in a handful of trips along the way.

"We're going to take some good little getaways this summer for sure," Duff dished in June. "Before he starts kindergarten."

But with great vacation power, comes great vacation responsibility and that means a killer collection of swimsuits. Luckily, this former Disney starlet comes prepared. From printed bikinis to athletic bandeaus and flirty one-pieces, Hilary rocks it all. 

There's still time to enjoy summer 2017 as it comes to a close, and we think Duff's swimsuit style is the perfect reason to celebrate. 

Hilary Duff

Stewy / Pularazzi / Chaos / BACKGRID

Gingham Girl

Fit and fabulous! Duff flexes her muscles in a preppy one-piece while paddle boarding in Hawaii. 

Exclusive, Hilary Duff, Bikini

AKM-GSI

Chasing the Sun

The former child star takes some well-deserved time away from the hustle of Hollywood for a beachfront vacay in the Aloha state. 

Hilary Duff, Bikini

Chaos/STEWY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Baywatch Moment

Another day, another Maui getaway! Duff rocks a colorful striped bikini after taking a dip with ex-hubby Mike Comrie and their 5-year-old son Luca Comrie

Hilary Duff, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram

Gone Fishing

Not even the holiday season would deter Duff from jetting off to Mexico for some (and fishing!) in the sun.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

White Hot

The Younger star opts for a white two-piece with geometric detailing for her PDA-filled trip to Costa Rica with former love interest Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Bikini

KAPP / WAHS / AKM-GSI

Beach Bunny

Hilary showcases her enviable physique during her annual family vacation to Hawaii, where she sported a barely-there striped bikini and silver hoops. 

Exclusive, Hilary Duff, Bikini

AKM-GSI

Feeling Cheeky

Pictured here in Hawaii, the 29-year-old actress looks out over the crashing waves in a patterned string two-piece and oversized floppy hat. 

Hilary Duff, Instagram

Instagram

Ray of Sunshine

Duff is joined by a close gal pal for an afternoon at the pool in matching yellow swimsuits. 

Hilary Duff

AKM-GSI

California State of Mind

The cold never bothered her anyway! Hilary braves the coastal winds in a knit sweater and denim cutoffs over a royal blue bandeau top. 

Hilary Duff

AKM-GSI

Accessories on Point

Hilary kicked off the New Year at where else? The beach, of course.

Hilary Duff, Instagram

Instagram

Shady Lady

This celeb never leaves home without a bikini, unless she has an adorable, striped one-piece to take its place.

Hilary Duff

FAMEFLYNET

All Smiles

Duff paired her ruby red two-piece with a straw fedora during a girls' trip to Mexico in early 2016. C

Hilary Duff

Splash News

Feeling Adventurous?

Never one to simply relax on the sand, Hilary explores the rocks in a sporty navy blue bikini.

