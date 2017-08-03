Bella Hadid Tumbles Down Stairs During a Night Out and Still Slays

How does Bella Hadid still manage to look flawless when tripping down stairs?

The supermodel sister may be a pro at walking down the runway, but that doesn't mean she's immune to embarrassing slip-ups like, say, stumbling in front of a gaggle of paparazzi.

Bella was out Wednesday night with fellow models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate the birthday of their friend and photographer Renell Medrano, whom the Hadid sister had posted a sweet birthday message to earlier in the day via Instagram.

"I can say this for every single one of our friends…" she captioned a series of pictures of her and the photographer. "We are so LUCKY and grateful to know you. You make me happy every single time I see you and that is something I will never forget!"