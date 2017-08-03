Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino to Divorce: A Timeline of Their 7-Month Marriage

Seven months later, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are calling it quits.
After saying "I do" just as it turned 2017, the Real Housewives of New York City star and her businessman beau have called it quits and announced their divorce a mere seven months later. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the mother of two announced on Twitter Thursday. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
As fans of the show are well aware, their tumultuous relationship did not get off on quite the right foot since they started dating in late 2015. Having been previously involved with Luann's castmates Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, D'Agostino was also caught making out with another woman the night before the couple's engagement party.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Nevertheless, the wedding went off without a public hitch on New Year's Eve. While their early months of marriage appeared to be marital bliss from the outside, by the time June rolled around, cracks began to appear in the couple's facade, particularly when Page Six reported Luann slapped her husband in a New York City restaurant.
"It's a sad time. She married Tom hoping it would last. Unfortunately, expectations were not met," a source told E! News. "Everyone knew this would be the end result, but no one knew it was going to happen today."
Here's how everything unfolded for this eventful, but ultimately short-lived couple:
After getting engaged in February 2016, the Real Housewives of New York City star married the New York businessman on New Year's Eve during a lavish weekend of festivities in Florida. "She jumped up and down during vows," a source told E! News at the time.
On the heels of tying the knot, the new Mr. and Mrs. D'Agostino headed to the Bahamas for their honeymoon. "Happy," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
On their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, LuAnn took a moment to gush about her husband. "You are my reason to look forward to tomorrow #ILoveYou," his bride wrote. By the end of the month, the couple were in Florida together celebrating Bobby Zarin's birthday.
Article continues below
Between kisses on a yacht and date night in Palm Beach, the duo were the epitome of picture perfect in March.
The couple attended the Tribeca Ball and Real Housewives of New York City premiere arm in arm. Later in the month, the husband and wife checked into a Miami hotel for some R&R.
Luann rang in her 52nd birthday in New York City with her family by her side, including her new husband.
Article continues below
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
During an episode of the Real Housewives of New York City aired in June, Tom seemed to crack the couple's shiny veneer when he equated marriage to "a dog with a collar" while talking to his ex at a party. "I'm getting used to it," he told his ex.
Steve Mack/FilmMagic
After the two were spotted arguing in a restaurant (including an alleged slap from Luann), the couple became the subject of breakup speculation. "What couple doesn't have lovers' quarrels? Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen," the 52-year-old told E! News. "Unfortunately we are very much public people and so everybody likes to talk about it. From the Housewives to the restaurant, it's very hard to keep privacy."
As she continued, "Tom and I have been through a lot, but we love each other. We aren't going to let gossip or rumors get the best of us."
BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID
In the days leading up to August, Tom and Luann spend the weekend in Sag Harbor hosting Marysol Patton. "Everything seemed fine. They seemed happy," a source told E! News of Mr. and Mrs. D'agostina. "If something was going on, they kept it to themselves."
However, just a few days later, the reality star announced her plans to divorce. E! News has learned that Luann is now planning on going on vacation. As a source said, "She wants to disconnect and take a little time for herself."
Article continues below
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)