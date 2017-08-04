These Are the Only Hats You Need, According to Meghan Markle

Splash News
Splash News
Meghan Markle wears many hats—literally.
She plays a paralegal on Suits, played a FBI special agent on Fringe, even had a brief stint as a 'briefcase girl' on the game show Deal or No Deal and now just so happens to quite literally wear a lot of hats. At this point, she's pretty much the queen of shading her face.
So in honor of the star's 36th birthday (which is today), we've thrown together this short and sweet guide to Meghan's favorite three styles of headgear.
We've included some cool, current styles below as well!
TheImageDirect.com
Get yourself a beanie that can do both: keep you warm and look insanely stylish. Meghan's a huge fan of this look (especially at the airport), so take after the star this fall in something like the below.
Mohair-Blend Hat, $15
St Moritz Ribbed-Knit Beanie, Was: $110, Now: $50
Article continues below
Thermal Logo Beanie, $25
Gemma Ribbed Cashmere Beanie, Was: $175, Now: $97
Article continues below
Splash News
This classic vacation-friendly hat has us dreaming of breezy beaches and frozen drinks. It's perfect for what's left of summer!
Joanna Straw Hat, $44
Article continues below
Mazi Hat, $345
Wide Brim Fedora, Was: $48, Now: $38
Article continues below
Woven Straw Fedora, Was: $75, Now: $40
Panama Hat, $58
Splash News
You don't have to be a sports fan to know a baseball cap can be rather flattering. So stock up on this sun-shielding accessories this fall (per Meghan's guidance).
Article continues below
Cubs Baseball Hat, $29
Cotton Saturday Cap, $18
Article continues below
Chambray Denim Baseball Hat, Was: $20, Now: $15
Article continues below
She's got a lot of hat tricks.
So choose your favorite then add to cart.