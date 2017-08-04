These Are the Only Hats You Need, According to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle wears many hats—literally.

She plays a paralegal on Suits, played a FBI special agent on Fringe, even had a brief stint as a 'briefcase girl' on the game show Deal or No Deal and now just so happens to quite literally wear a lot of hats. At this point, she's pretty much the queen of shading her face.

So in honor of the star's 36th birthday (which is today), we've thrown together this short and sweet guide to Meghan's favorite three styles of headgear.