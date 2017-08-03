Why Ava Ryan Is the 7-Year-Old BFF We Never Knew We Needed

Stop swiping right on Bumble BFF because we literally just found your next best friend.

World, meet Ava Ryan, the hilarious 7-year-old who's about to take over your Instagram feed and probably eventually the world, too.

At her very young age, Ava—with her realness, straight-to-the-point attitude and love of bats—already has a firm grip in the trials and tribulations of adulthood, how to find romance and what it means to be a true friend.

And if you don't believe a 7-year-old is capable of such feats, let us prove our point: