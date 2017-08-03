Why Ava Ryan Is the 7-Year-Old BFF We Never Knew We Needed

Ava Ryan

Instagram

Stop swiping right on Bumble BFF because we literally just found your next best friend.

World, meet Ava Ryan, the hilarious 7-year-old who's about to take over your Instagram feed and probably eventually the world, too.

At her very young age, Ava—with her realness, straight-to-the-point attitude and love of bats—already has a firm grip in the trials and tribulations of adulthood, how to find romance and what it means to be a true friend.

And if you don't believe a 7-year-old is capable of such feats, let us prove our point:

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She Understands the Reality of Having a Career: "I used to have big dreams, but now all I have is a big sandal collection."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And What's Really Wrong at Work: "I don't have a bad attitude. I'll tell you what I do have though, a bad job!"

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She Gets the Only Purpose of Working Out: "I had too much tacos, and I'm going to have another one after this!"

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And Why the Gym Is Actually the Worst: "I don't believe in the gym. It's just a whole bunch of sweaty people running around listening to 'Despacito.'"

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She'll Motivate You to Be Your Best Self: "Don't get fit! Eat all the cupcakes and don't care."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And She'll Help You Get What You Want: Just watch her carefully manipulated moves.

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She Even Knows How to Get Out of Difficult Conversations: "I'm late for my dad's mustache cleaning!"

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And She's Not Afraid to Be Real With You: "I'm side-eyeing you so hard right now."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

Or Herself: Sometimes she smells like beef, and that's totally fine.

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She'll Help You Find Romance: "Here's what to do if you like someone, you say, 'I've been watching you for a long time and your grandma sews really great.'"

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And She Knows Just the Right Way to Flirt: We've tested it out.

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

But She Knows Love Isn't Always a Fairytale: She doesn't believe in Beauty and the Beast. "She's singing it to this troll bear. Forget that." She's got a point...

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And She'll Encourage You During Your Single Years: "Just let down the boyfriend."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

She Knows Just What to Tell You to Life Your Spirits: "Eat pizza all day."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And She's Got a Solid Mantra for Life: "I don't follow rules. I follow dogs on social media."

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

But She Still Understands that Life Is One Big Question Mark: Because...?

A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on

And if You Ever Need a Laugh, She's Got You Covered: "We're two bacons in love."

Ava, praise you, you flawless queen!

