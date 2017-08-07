Bryan, Peter or Eric: Who Should Rachel Lindsay Pick on The Bachelorette?

Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger or Peter Kraus?

That is the question on The Bachelorette viewers' minds today as Rachel Lindsay's season comes to an end. And while we know Rachel's finale will end with a ring on her finger, we don't know yet who will be the man receiving her final rose.

Ahead of tonight's finale, we asked some of Rachel's eliminated men, including Kenny King and Adam Gottschalk, to weigh in on who they think is the best match for the Dallas lawyer...