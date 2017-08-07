Bryan, Peter or Eric: Who Should Rachel Lindsay Pick on The Bachelorette?

Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger or Peter Kraus?
That is the question on The Bachelorette viewers' minds today as Rachel Lindsay's season comes to an end. And while we know Rachel's finale will end with a ring on her finger, we don't know yet who will be the man receiving her final rose.
Ahead of tonight's finale, we asked some of Rachel's eliminated men, including Kenny King and Adam Gottschalk, to weigh in on who they think is the best match for the Dallas lawyer...
And it seemed like the men were just as torn as Rachel over the decision!
"Eric brings a very cool dynamic to Rachel," Adam told E! News at the Men Tell All taping. "He challenges her, like, very intellectually. And it's something so different that no one's ever seen before."
As for Jack Stone, he seemed to think it's a two-man race. (Sorry, Eric!)
ABC
"I think it's a cross between Peter and Bryan, honestly," Jack said. "From the very beginning, with both Peter and Bryan, but watching it back and seeing just how much chemistry she had with Bryan, I'm gonna go with Bryan."
While some viewers (and members of Rachel's family!) have questioned Bryan's sincerity, Kenny was quick to defend the chiropractor from Miami.
"I stick up for Bryan a lot," the fan-favorite single father said. "Bryan and I were the two oldest guys in the house, and I feel like a lot of people were unfairly judging Bryan because, 'He's older, he's goodlooking, he lives in Miami, he's got to be a player.' But listen, the game always gets old. So even if Bryan was one thing, Bryan never expressed anything but his desire to be about Rachel."
To hear more from Rachel's eliminated suitors about the final three men, press play on the video above.
The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.