Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos Have Arrived and We're Not Sure How to Feel

Your two favorite snacks have just combined in the form of something… interesting.
The lunchtime gloriousness of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and the cookie perfection of Oreos have come together to create limited edition PB&J Oreos—and we're not sure if it's genius or just plain wrong.
These special Oreos feature vanilla cookies with a swirl of peanut butter and jelly crème in between, and when described they actually sound pretty delicious—and seem like the best attempt possible at a cookie emulation of the school lunch staple.
Popular food blog Junk Banter snapped a pic of the brand new treats on its Instagram page, writing that the cookies will most likely by exclusive to Kroger stores, as Swedish Fish Oreos were last August.
"This has long been a dream flavor for me and is the perfect release for back-to-school season," the blog included in the photo's caption. Good point!
Junk Banter also wrote that the cookies will appear on shelves as soon as today, and since they are limited edition, will only be available for a short time.
Whether you think they sound delicious or disgusting, you must be at least a little curious, so be sure to head to a Kroger store soon to find out if PB&J can be just as good in Oreo form.