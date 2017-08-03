This Is What Ryan Reynolds Looks Like Underneath His Deadpool Suit

If you woke up this morning feeling as though your week was missing something, we have your fix. It's Ryan Reynolds shirtless, of course. Well…half shirtless.

The Deadpool actor's personal trainer, Don Saladino, shared a photo of him both in and out of the now-iconic suit. He even took the opportunity to troll Reynolds' co-star.

"@joshbrolin, you still have some work to do," Saladino writes and pairs the sneering comment with a winky face. In the sequel, Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin will play the role of Cable—a character completely opposite of the wild and witty hero Reynolds portrays.