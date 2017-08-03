This Is What Ryan Reynolds Looks Like Underneath His Deadpool Suit

If you woke up this morning feeling as though your week was missing something, we have your fix. It's Ryan Reynolds shirtless, of course. Well…half shirtless.
The Deadpool actor's personal trainer, Don Saladino, shared a photo of him both in and out of the now-iconic suit. He even took the opportunity to troll Reynolds' co-star.
"@joshbrolin, you still have some work to do," Saladino writes and pairs the sneering comment with a winky face. In the sequel, Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin will play the role of Cable—a character completely opposite of the wild and witty hero Reynolds portrays.
And if you just want to stare at Reynolds for just a little while longer for…you know…inspiration, he's on the cover of Men's Health this month where he talks about fitness and life at home.
"[Don] has programs that I can access online because when I'm shooting, my hours are so erratic," he tells the magazine about his trainer of 8 years. "I don't want to have to meet somebody at 4 in the morning in a dark gym. I just want to go when I can go."
You may find him in the gym but one place you won't find him is in the kitchen. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire," he jokes. "The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life."
In the Deadpool 2 teaser, you can catch even more of Reynolds' sculpted bod. The film is set to be released in 2018.