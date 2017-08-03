Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino to Divorce

It's over for Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York City star announced on Twitter Thursday that they are ending their marriage after seven months.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted Thursday. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" 

The news comes two weeks after they made headlines over a public argument at a restaurant, after which Luann told E! News the two are "good" and that "sometimes big love affairs...can be tumultuous."

Luann de Lesseps, Tom DAgostino Jr.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Andy Cohen later grilled Luann about her public spat with D'Agostino on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live.

"Luann, elephant in the room. Massive story on Page Six this week," he said. "They say your marriage to Tom is hanging by a thread and that you slapped him in a restaurant."

"Do they love Tom and I? Oh my god, that's so not right," Luann replied. "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going."

"We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up," she added. "That's the best part."

Last weekend, Luann told E! News at co-star Jill Zarin's International Thyroid Oncology Group benefit, "You know what, everybody likes to talk about Tom. It's unbelievable. Don't let it be about Tom, but it's always about Tom! It's just funny because I never imagined that our relationship would be so magnified. So I'm just trying to deal with it and get past that and be happy and people are going to talk. You know we're here, we're traveling, we just got back from Newport so that was awesome."

The Real Housewives of New York City star and Tom, a businessman, got engaged in February 2016 and wed months later on New Year's Eve.

A source told E! News Luann and Tom have a prenuptial agreement. They have not commented.

This marked his first marriage and the second for Luann, who was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years before they divorced in 2009. They share two children.

A source told E! News Luann's co-stars did not know about her divorce before she announced it.

"Everyone is surprised by the announcement but not shocked by the news," the source said. "Friends had been encouraging her to get out of the marriage."

