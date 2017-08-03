Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino to Divorce

Andy Cohen later grilled Luann about her public spat with D'Agostino on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live.

"Luann, elephant in the room. Massive story on Page Six this week," he said. "They say your marriage to Tom is hanging by a thread and that you slapped him in a restaurant."

"Do they love Tom and I? Oh my god, that's so not right," Luann replied. "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going."

"We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up," she added. "That's the best part."

Last weekend, Luann told E! News at co-star Jill Zarin's International Thyroid Oncology Group benefit, "You know what, everybody likes to talk about Tom. It's unbelievable. Don't let it be about Tom, but it's always about Tom! It's just funny because I never imagined that our relationship would be so magnified. So I'm just trying to deal with it and get past that and be happy and people are going to talk. You know we're here, we're traveling, we just got back from Newport so that was awesome."