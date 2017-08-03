That Rumored Law & Order Revival? It's "Nowhere" Right Now

There will be two Law & Order shows on NBC this season, but don't expect the montership series, Law & Order, back anytime soon—if at all.

While discussing Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, the next series in Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise, Wolf pretty much confirmed the revival of the original series is dead in the water. When asked where it stands, Wolf said, "nowhere."

"I mean it's a nice thing to think about occasionally," he said. "I would be very surprised if we went back."