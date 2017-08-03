Anderson East Wants to Propose to Miranda Lambert This Year

Will 2017 be the year Anderson East gets down on one knee for Miranda Lambert

As one insider told E! News, that's the plan for the country crooner, who has been dating the Grammy winner since late 2015.

While the longtime lovebirds approach two years as a couple in December, one source says East wants to propose by the end of the year. According to the insider, the two are "extremely serious" and have been tied at the hip since they started dating all those months ago.

"They understand each other on a deeper level," the source described. "Miranda feels everyday like the luckiest girl."