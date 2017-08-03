Anderson East Wants to Propose to Miranda Lambert This Year

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM
Will 2017 be the year Anderson East gets down on one knee for Miranda Lambert
As one insider told E! News, that's the plan for the country crooner, who has been dating the Grammy winner since late 2015.
While the longtime lovebirds approach two years as a couple in December, one source says East wants to propose by the end of the year. According to the insider, the two are "extremely serious" and have been tied at the hip since they started dating all those months ago.
"They understand each other on a deeper level," the source described. "Miranda feels everyday like the luckiest girl."
According to the insider, children would also be in the cards for the two performers after they say "I do."
"They would like to have children once they get married," the source said. "This has been shared and discussed between them."
Back in March, a source told E! News this year "is going to be big for Miranda." "Miranda's friends and family have never seen her this happy," the source said at the time.
As the two stars continue to share their lives together, Lambert most recently helped her beau ring in his 30th birthday in July and there was no shortage of sweetness.
"He owns the stage and he owns my heart," she said of her man on Instagram. "Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you."
Perhaps there will be one more major memory to add to their list in the next few months!