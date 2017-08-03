Halle Berry's B.S. Meter Is Off the Charts While Playing Box of Lies With Jimmy Fallon

Halle Berry isn't just a talented actress—she's also a talented liar.
When the 50-year-old Oscar winner stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote her new movie Kidnap, she faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a game of Box of Lies.
Berry was the first to select a mystery box and make Fallon guess what its contents may be. The actress pulled out a stack of CDs, glued together in the shape of a birthday cake, complete with candles on top. "It's a stuffed animal of some sort," she said, "with a snake wrapped around it, with things on its head." After Fallon pressed her for details, the actress said, "It's an elephant!"
After some back and forth, Fallon guessed his guest was telling the truth—which she clearly wasn't. "I knew it! I knew you were lying! I knew you were lying!" Fallon said. "I overthought it."
The contents of his box were so random that lying would have been practically impossible. "I have to tell the truth on this one," Fallon said. "I don't know how you could make this one up."
"It's like a pencil sharpener type of thing...where you put a pretzel stick in a dude's mouth. And it sharpens your pencil. I think it looks like that. It looks like some type of pencil sharpener, yeah," he told the actress. "You put a pretzel in a dude's mouth and you call it a day after that."
Berry rightly guessed that Fallon was telling the truth.
"After I saw this, how could I make up a lie about that? That's the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life," the host laughed. "I feel so weird I had to show that to you. Halle, I'm sorry!"
The final round was worth 10,000 points. To find out who won, watch the video now.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 on NBC.
