Husband's Love Letter to His ''Curvy'' Wife Is Going Viral for the Most Beautiful Reason

Move over, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's of the world. Take a seat, Eric and Jessie James Decker. This couple is redefining relationship goals.

Activist and author Robbie Tripp just threw his hat into the ring for Husband of the Year with a body-positive message dedicated to his wife, lifestyle blogger Sarah Tripp. In the sweet note shared to Instagram, Tripp recalls being ridiculed for his attraction to women that don't necessarily ascribe to typical beauty standards.

"I love this woman and her curvy body," he wrote. "As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as 'chubby' or even 'fat.'"