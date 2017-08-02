How to Get the Pottery Barn Look For Less

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Everwood, Cast

Everwood Cast Reunites: All the Moments That Made Us (and Them) Cry

Inside Ben Affleck's Night Out With Lindsay Shookus

Zac Efron, High School Musical

High School Musical's East High Nearly Destroyed Following Flash Flood

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's no secret that Pottery Barn is known for a certain all-American aesthetic that appeals to audiences far and wide.

Something about the brand's reclaimed vibe (read: casual but still upscale) makes it a hit among housewives and college kids alike. The one factor that makes it not so relatable? The high price tag. As popular as the store's selection of coffee tables, mirrors and anything else you could possibly need to outfit your house might be, it's not always within budget.

No fear, though. We've scoured the internet for you and found a few wallet-friendly swaps that only look expensive.

Pottery Barn Francisco Draft Desk, $639

Trust: This upgraded style will give your office an adult-y look that's not too serious. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

Vintage Solid Wood Table 36" in Rustic Oak, $160; Homestar Height Adjustable Desk in Reclaimed Wood, $86; World Market Drafting Desk, $230

Pottery Barn Equestrian Mirror, $239

Adding a circular mirror above an entry way table or even a dresser instantly adds a dash of polish. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

Urban Trends Antique Tarnished Round Wall Mirror, $70; World Market Brass Metal Loop Mirror, $80; Threshold Round Decorative Wall Mirror Wood Barrel Frame, $38

Pottery Barn Studio Wall Desk Shelf Set, $948

If you own a few books, you've already got the right idea. All you need is a sophisticated place to display them. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

Threshold Manhattan Ladder Bookcase, $100; Three Posts Brownville Leaning Bookcase, $114; Uma Leaning Shelf, $99

Pottery Barn Clift Glass Table Lamp, $119

Lamps are functional, but they can also be a focal point. Try a simple glass base to decorate without making it feel cluttered. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

Birch Lane Falmouth Glass Table Lamp, $71; Threshold Artisan Glass Jug Lamp Base, $19; Joss & Main Skyla Glass and Metal Table Lamp, $46

Pottery Barn Clint Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, $559

A reclaimed wood coffee table is inviting because it feels lived in. Guests will feel free to set down their glasses or kick their feet up! 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

ZM Home Rustic Distressed Natural Wood Coffee Table, $238; ACME Furniture Caitlin Coffee Table, $139; Emerald Home Chandler Cocktail Table, $152

Pottery Barn Burwell Bar Cart, $599

Every good host has a bar cart full of selections. Make sure yours is pretty on its own to really pack a punch. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

World Market White Marble and Gold Metal Bar Cart, $200; Finn Bar Cart in Gold, $315; Threshold Wood & Glass Gold Finish Bar Cart, $130

Pottery Barn Declan Entry Bench, $336

Set the tone of your living space by outfitting your entrance with a simple wood bench that's as pretty as it is practical. 

Branded: Pottery Barn Style

Woodland Imports Harlow Entryway Bench, $167; Andover Mills Wood Storage Entryway Bench, $68; Belham Living Everett Bench, $250

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.