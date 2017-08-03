Nobody Does It Like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: How the Couple Built an Ironclad Family Empire

That connection has been fairly evidence since they first got together in 1996, almost six years after Jada auditioned for a role as one of Will's girlfriends on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but at 5-feet-tall was supposedly deemed too short. (Nia Long, who played Will's most serious girlfriend on the show, Lisa, is only 5'2, so...who knows.)

Jada, however, left an impression. In 1992 Will married and had son Trey with Sheree Zampani, and he was still married (not happily anymore, he later recalled, describing the decline as "Chinese water torture") when he and Jada reunited and lightning struck at a group dinner in 1996. They insist it didn't turn romantic for six months, till Will had his divorce papers in hand. Otherwise, they hit the ground running, tying the knot in 1997 on New Year's Eve in the bride's native Baltimore.

Just as Fresh Prince was ending in 1996, so was beginning the next leg of Will Smith's soon to be unstoppable career with the release of Independence Day, for which he was paid a reported $5 million (the lower end among his mega-paychecks). It all could have gone wrong for him and Jada back then as he transitioned from lovable sitcom guy to blockbuster top-liner. Instead, Jada confidently rode the wave with him, knowing early on that there might be only room for one huge star in the family.

"When I came to Hollywood, I planned on being the biggest star," she told Rolling Stone in 1998, "but when I got with Will, I said, 'I'm going to have to compromise, because he's not going to. That's not even a discussion.' So I had to ask myself, 'Is career more important than having a good man who loves you and will provide a happy family?' I choose Will. So now my work gets 40 percent. I can still have a career. I just won't have the one I planned on. That will not happen. I put my family first."

And it turned out that having a good woman in his life kept Will grounded when the air started to get a little heady.