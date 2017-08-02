High School Musical's East High Nearly Destroyed Following Flash Flood

Disney Channel/Fred Hayes
Disney Channel/Fred Hayes
What time is it? Time to help save East High School.
Just last week, a Salt Lake City rain storm triggered a flash flood that damaged many homes and businesses.
As it turns out, one of those properties was East High School that was used to film Disney Channel's beloved High School Musical franchise.
In pictures posted on cast member KayCee Stroh's Instagram, viewers will easily recognize the gymnasium and cafeteria that received inches of water. As a result, the school is experiencing $2-3 million in damages.
"Basement is completely flooded, here is the cafeteria and they are trying to save the famous basketball court as we speak!" KayCee—who played Martha Cox—shared with her followers. "Fingers crossed for our iconic #easthighschool #wildcats #hsm."
Monique Coleman commented with a crying emoji while Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) replied with "My dojo!!!!"
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, clean-up is expected to last through the end of the month or until summer break is over.
"There's so much water," district spokesperson Yandary Zavala Chatwin shared with the publication. "They're still trying to get the water out before they can assess the final damage."
While hundreds of residents call the school home, others easily recognize the property as a place where Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) was told to get his head in the game as he competed in basketball.
And who can forget the final number in High School Musical where the cast and crew proudly proclaimed that "We're All in This Together?"
Ultimately, school officials are confident that they will be able to recover by August 21. In other words, don't expect to see something new once the school year begins.